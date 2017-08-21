Rain, Thunderstorms Possible For Chicago Area

After a cloudy day, there is potential for thunderstorms Monday night with the heaviest of potential rainfall likely across north central Illinois.

An upper shortwave moving eastward across northern Illinois will help maintain some rain, the National Weather Service says. Precipitation is expected to linger in different areas throughout the afternoon.

Southeast of Gary or Valparaiso could see the most vigorous developments.

Light rain with isolated to scattered stronger cells will continue across much of the area throughout the afternoon, the weather service says.

Cloud cover has thickened after Monday’s solar eclipse event, but sun filters through where it’s not raining.