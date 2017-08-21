Rain, Thunderstorms Possible For Chicago Area - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

Rain, Thunderstorms Possible For Chicago Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rain, Thunderstorms Possible For Chicago Area

    After a cloudy day, there is potential for thunderstorms Monday night with the heaviest of potential rainfall likely across north central Illinois.

    An upper shortwave moving eastward across northern Illinois will help maintain some rain, the National Weather Service says. Precipitation is expected to linger in different areas throughout the afternoon.

    Southeast of Gary or Valparaiso could see the most vigorous developments.

    Light rain with isolated to scattered stronger cells will continue across much of the area throughout the afternoon, the weather service says.

    Cloud cover has thickened after Monday’s solar eclipse event, but sun filters through where it’s not raining.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices