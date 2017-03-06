Rain, Thunderstorms Likely for Chicago Area Monday | NBC Chicago
Rain, Thunderstorms Likely for Chicago Area Monday

    NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weather forecast. 

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    After a cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm start to Monday, the Chicago area could see some late evening storms.

    Much of the Chicago area is under the general risk for severe weather, with isolated to scattered severe storms possible.

    The rain and thunderstorms are forecast to arrive during the late evening hours, tapering off by the early morning hours Tuesday.

    Should the storms develop, the greatest threat will likely be damaging winds. Gusts of up to 40 mph were forecast during the day Monday.

    Temperature highs are expected to reach nearly 20 degrees above average across the Chicago area, with highs stretching into the low-60s by the afternoon and evening. A cold front will likely move in ahead of any potential storms, bringing temperatures down into the mid-40s.

    Tuesday is forecast to stay mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the low- to mid-50s.

    Temperatures look to grow progressively cooler heading toward the weekend, with a chance for snow beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday and Sunday.

