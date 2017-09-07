Protesters Block Part of Lake Shore Drive After Police Remove Homeless People's Tents - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

Protesters Block Part of Lake Shore Drive After Police Remove Homeless People's Tents

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Protesters blocked part of southbound Lake Shore Drive near Montrose Avenue Thursday morning after homeless people were being removed from their shelters in the area. 

    Police said the demonstrators were protesting homelessness, and that many did not want to move from their tents. 

    As of just after 9 a.m., one lane was shut down on Lake Shore Drive but two were moving, authorities said. 

    The protests came after police started removing tents in an area known for so-called "tent cities" underneath bridges in Uptown. 

    Photos from the scene showed people holding signs with messages like "Give us a home or leave us alone." 

    Some chanted "We want housing, like everybody else."

    Check back for details on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices