Protest Planned in Chicago After Trump's Inauguration

Just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, protesters are expected to take to Chicago streets for a “Resist Trump Chicago” event.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place from 3-5 p.m. in the city’s Daley Plaza. The group is expected to rally in Daley Plaza before marching to the city’s Trump Tower.

As of Friday morning, a Facebook page dedicated to the event showed more than 2,000 said they planned to attend with another 7,800 interested in attending.

Organizers say the march has been endorsed by a number of groups including Black Lives Matter Chicago.

The Chicago event is one of many taking place nationwide Friday and into Saturday, with several women’s marches slated to be held the day after Trump’s inauguration.

Protests turned violent in downtown D.C. less than two hours before President Trump took office Friday. Three D.C. police officers were injured in a clash with a crowd of 100 to 200 protesters, who were mostly dressed in black.