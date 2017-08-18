A cleaning crew found found a dead body Friday in the garage of a west suburban home for sale, police said.

Police responded to the home in the 800 block of Second Avenue about 12:25 p.m. after the body was found.

Its age and gender were not immediately known, police said. It was found in the detached garage of the vacant home.

Police originally said the home buy found the body but then later said it was a cleaning crew.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.