Price for Chicago's Historic Wrigley Mansion Drops to $5.5M

Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" is back on the market and this time at a lower price. The 13,705-square-foot property at 2466 North Lakeview Ave. was initially listed for $7.15 million but had been under contract to sell. It was recently put back on the market at $5.5 million, according to Parkvue Realty. The home features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, a grand foyer, a solarium, a wine bar, a walk-in vault, game rooms and more. The property also includes a coach house with two residential units above it. It is said to have been owned previously by chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. of the Wrigley Company during the early 1900s. The home was built in 1896 by brewer Joseph Theurer and designed by famed architect Richard Schmidt. Take a look inside below.