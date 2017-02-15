Obama Returns to Chicago for 1st Time Since the End of His Presidency: Source | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Ward Room
Covering Chicago's nine political influencers

Obama Returns to Chicago for 1st Time Since the End of His Presidency: Source

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Torrey Barrett/Kleo Foundation

    Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Wednesday for the first time since the end of his presidency, a source close to Obama confirmed.

    The source said Obama was in the city for meetings related to the Obama Presidential Library. 

    The former president was also seen in photos on social media in the city. 

    The source said Obama was staying in the city through Thursday, noting the "library is a priority."

    Check back for details on this developing story. 

    Obama Unwinds, Kiteboards in Virgin Islands With BransonObama Unwinds, Kiteboards in Virgin Islands With Branson

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices