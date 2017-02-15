Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Wednesday for the first time since the end of his presidency, a source close to Obama confirmed.

The source said Obama was in the city for meetings related to the Obama Presidential Library.

The former president was also seen in photos on social media in the city.

The source said Obama was staying in the city through Thursday, noting the "library is a priority."

Check back for details on this developing story.

Obama Unwinds, Kiteboards in Virgin Islands With Branson