Preparations Underway at Wrigley Field Ahead of Cubs' Home Opener

By Ash-har Quraishi

    The Cubs have been preparing Wrigley Field for their home opener for months, but on Thursday, a flurry of last-minute work was being done in and around the ballpark with just days before the big game. Ash-har Quraishi reports.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    From fresh paint on the beams to putting away fencing to laying down sod at the Friendly Confines, officials have been working hard to make sure the venue is ready for fans. 

    Outside Wrigley Field, a lot of construction remains, though new features like the Park at Wrigley are nearly finished. 

    With huge crowds expected for the returning champions, new rules will also be in play. 

    Setpped up security patrols will be in place on game days. The Cubs said their "safe at home" security program launches in January will focus on residential streets, alleys and under Chicago Transit Authority tracks.

    The Chicago Sun-Times also reports trucks larger than cargo vans will be banned from streets around the field beginning two hours before the game and one hour after. 

    Officials plan to release new details surrounding their safety plans for fans this season on Friday. 

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

