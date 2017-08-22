Pregnant Woman Delivers Her Own Baby on Side of Tollway

A pregnant woman on her way to the hospital was forced to pull over on the side of a tollway and deliver the baby herself, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman pulled over just after 1 a.m. on the Edens Spur Toll Plaza in Northbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman was alone in the car and delivered her baby herself, police said.

Authorities said the mom and baby were taken to North Shore Hospital in Evanston, where they are doing "fine." The gender of the baby was not immediately known.

Further information wasn't immediately released.