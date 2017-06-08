An escaped inmate was found in Evansville, Indiana Thursday afternoon in nothing but a pair of white socks and underwear, according to a photo shared on Twitter by police.

Evansville police said about 12:48 p.m. that Spencer County inmate Alexander Payne, in his early 20s, had escaped from St. Vincent Hospital.

“Payne is wearing orange pants and no shirt,” the department said on its Twitter page. “Possibly blood. Sandy blond hair. Last seen on St. Vincent campus.”

Authorities said Payne was last seen running south from the hospital’s campus at 2700 Washington Avenue.

The department warned residents to call 911 if Payne was spotted.

Evansville police tweeted at 2:18 p.m. saying Payne was in custody accompanied with a photo of a man in handcuffs wearing white underwear and socks standing next to what looked like a police officer and sheriff’s deputy in a grassy, wooded area.

Further inquiries were directed to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office which did not immediately respond to request for comment.