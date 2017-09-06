Sky 5 is headed to the scene and will have a live picture in the livestream above.

Firefighter crews were on the scene of an explosion at an East Chicago, Indiana post office, the Times of Northwest Indiana is reporting.

The fire department received the call of a possible explosion around 6 p.m. at 901 E. Chicago Ave., the paper reports, citing fire officials.

A fire official at the scene told The Times two apparent pipe bombs were found and at least one person was injured. The official told the paper the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were en route.

Part of Chicago was closed to traffic.