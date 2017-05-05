'Possible Escaped Inmate' From Indiana Jail: Authorities

Deputies were responding to a correctional center due to a “possible escaped inmate” in La Porte County, Indiana, authorities confirmed Friday.

La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched the area of the Westville Correctional Center, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release. A sheriff’s patrol supervisor and other deputies were also responding to the facility, authorities said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are posting this information so that citizens that live in the area can be aware,” the released reads.

No other information was immediately available.