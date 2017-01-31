Popular Breakfast Chain Yolk Adding New Locations in Chicago

Popular Chicago breakfast eatery Yolk plans to add new locations in the city this year.

The company posted on its website that a location in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood, located at 1819 W. Division Street, is “coming soon.”

According to Crain’s Chicago Business, owner Taki Kastanis said the restaurant’s seventh and eighth locations in Chicago will be in the leased space on Division Street in Wicker Park and in an apartment complex along the 606 Trail in Bucktown.

The move follows the chain’s announcement last year revealing plans to open 40 restaurants, including some across the country. The restaurant is also opening a location Feb. 15 in the Marina City complex.

Crain’s reports the Wicker Park location is slated to open by this summer, including a space with an outdoor patio. The Bucktown location, which is not yet listed on the restaurant’s website, is expected to open later this year.

But the Bucktown site will reportedly differ from Yolk’s previous locations, offering more “grab-and-go” items which customers can order at the counter.

The chain first opened in the city’s South Loop neighborhood in 2006. Since then, it has opened restaurants in River North, Streeterville, the West Loop and Lakeview. It also has locations in Indianapolis and Dallas.