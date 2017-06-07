Infant’s Body Found in South Suburban Shed

The body of an infant was found Wednesday in a shed in south suburban Dolton.

A homeowner and a family member began cleaning out a shed on Wednesday in the 15700 block of South Drexel Avenue after smelling a foul odor, according to a statement Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins.

After finding a bag and having the family member take it out into the yard, the homeowner opened it and discovered the infant’s decomposing body inside and called police, Collins said.

Investigators arrived at the home shortly after 2:15 p.m. to gather evidence and conduct interviews, Collins said.

The infant’s body was taken to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, and an autopsy was expected Thursday. The age and sex of the infant were not released.