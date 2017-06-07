Police in Tactical Gear Surround West Suburban Home | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Police in Tactical Gear Surround West Suburban Home

By Richard Ray

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Villa Park Police Department was working an “active incident” Wednesday evening and a heavy police presence—including officers donning tactical garb and carrying rifles—was visible in the west suburb.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    The Villa Park Police Department was working an “active incident” Wednesday evening and a heavy police presence—including officers donning tactical garb and carrying rifles—was visible in the west suburb.

    The police response was in the 200 block of East Plymouth and was contained to that location, police confirmed.

    At one point, several officers in olive tactical gear and helmets appeared to keep a watchful on the entrance of a single-floor home from behind a red sedan. A child’s red and yellow plastic toy car sat motionless on the front lawn of the residence.

    Authorities declined to release any further information.

    Police asked residents to avoid the area.

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices