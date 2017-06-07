Police in Tactical Gear Surround West Suburban Home

The Villa Park Police Department was working an “active incident” Wednesday evening and a heavy police presence—including officers donning tactical garb and carrying rifles—was visible in the west suburb.

The police response was in the 200 block of East Plymouth and was contained to that location, police confirmed.

At one point, several officers in olive tactical gear and helmets appeared to keep a watchful on the entrance of a single-floor home from behind a red sedan. A child’s red and yellow plastic toy car sat motionless on the front lawn of the residence.

Authorities declined to release any further information.

Police asked residents to avoid the area.