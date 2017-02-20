Police Warn of Indiana Gas Station Skimming Scheme

Hobart police are warning travelers of a skimming scheme in Indiana that multiple drivers have fallen victim to at a gas station. Natalie Martinez reports.

Three victims who came to the BP in Lake Station near I-80/84 on Ripley all swiped their cards there and it appears one man is getting valuable information—and spending their cash, police say.

The man suspected in the case is on surveillance video, police say, using one card after the other until one works.

Police say criminals can encode new cards with the information they steal via the skimmer to have a functioning card in hand when they make their illegal purchases.

It’s believed the man goes through self-checkouts to avoid contact with store employees.

Customers at the BP Monday night say they had heard of skimming schemes before but were surprised it happened there.

Police say the man may be responsible for thousands in fraudulent purchases.

Authorities advise that customers pull on the housing of a card reader before swiping to see if it comes loose. They also say to make sure there’s not something placed on top of the factory installed reader.