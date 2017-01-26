Police Warn of Check Fraud Ring in Illinois and Indiana

Police in Hobart are warning of a sophisticated check fraud scheme being perpetrated by a band of thieves in towns throughout Indiana and Illinois. Natalie Martinez reports. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Identities, Running Up Charges in Indiana and Illinois

Police in Hobart are warning of a sophisticated check fraud scheme being perpetrated by a band of thieves in towns throughout Indiana and Illinois.

Police say the crooks are using fake checks and fraudulent bank accounts to make expensive purchases in the names of innocent victims.

“People make these checks and they look very authentic,” Hobart police Lt. James Gonzales told NBC 5.

Karen Jordan is a physician in Indiana who lives in Chicago—and a victim of the identity theft. Someone used her information on a fake ID and checkbook to make multiple purchases totaling thousands of dollars in Indiana and Illinois.

“I received bounced checks from a debt collector, in my name, and it’s been upsetting” Jordan said, adding that she’s been dealing with the situation every day for the last three months.

Jordan’s daughter, Anne, has stepped up to help her try and fend off the damage from her credit.

“It’s so frustrating, it’s hours and hours of phone calls a day,” she said. She also said there are 41 transactions that she and her mother know about so far that toal more than $7,000.

Authorities say it’s unclear how the personal information was obtained by the thieves.

“We have no idea how they got her information and that’s really scary,” Anne said.

“It’s quite rampant that people are doing this and it’s difficult to catch them,” Karen Jordan said.

Police are continuing to investigate—but in the meantime suggest getting a lock on your credit and protecting your license and credit cards while out shopping.