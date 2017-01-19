Police Search for Suspect in Violent Suburban Home Invasion

Police are warning homeowners in Chicago’s west suburbs after a violent home invasion Thursday evening in Indian Head Park.

Indian Head Park police sent out a warning Thursday night alerting residents to a home invasion with injuries in the Acacia Townhomes, reporting that the suspect was still at large. In the robo-call and text alert, people living near the area were asked to keep their doors locked and outside lights on.

Cook County sheriff's officers and a police dog joined Indian Head Park police officers in the search for the suspect late into the night.

The intruder reportedly wore a black ski mask and used a butcher knife when he broke into a townhome on Briarwood Court.

Neighbors told NBC 5 they heard commotion in the quiet residential area around 7:30 p.m. before police swarmed the scene. Residents said a woman and child live in the townhome, but that has yet to be confirmed by police.

Authorities have not released further information on the extent of the reported injuries or identities of the victims. Whether the home was targeted or it was a random attack is still under investigation.