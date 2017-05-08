Police are searching for a missing Illinois college student after she failed to return to her Schaumburg home last week and has not been since.

Olivet Nazarene University student Sheila Khalili, 27, was expected to return home to her parents’ house in Schaumburg Friday but never arrived. She was last believed to be in the Bourbonnais area, where she attends college.

Few other details surrounding Khalili’s disappearance have been released.

She is described as a white female, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. She drives a 2016 white Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate Z750932.

Anyone who sees Khalili or her vehicle is being asked to call 911. Those with information on her whereabouts can also call Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at (847) 882-3534.







