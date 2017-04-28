Illinois State Police were on the hunt Friday morning for a driver they say crashed and took off after officers tried to pull him over in Rosemont. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

Illinois State Police Search For Man Who Fled From Crash in Rosemont

Police are searching for a man who ran away from officers during a traffic stop near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The man fled around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 294 after an Illinois State Police officer attempted to pull him over for allegedly speeding.

He ultimately crashed near Balmoral, causing a state police trooper behind him to also crash. That trooper was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in good condition.

Police say the driver got out of the crashed vehicle and fled toward a popular entertainment area in Rosemont.

Officers from several departments, including Rosemont, Park Ridge, Des Plaines and Schiller Park, joined Illinois State Police in searching for the man. Authorities were seen scouring downtown Rosemont for several hours, including the parking garage near the Muvico and the CTA yard along River Road.

Surveillance cameras in the theater’s parking garage are also being reviewed, police said.