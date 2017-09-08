Midlothian police are searching for a 6-week-old baby girl who was forcefully removed from her mother’s home Thursday by the child’s father, authorities said.

The baby girl, Daisy, is black, 24 inches in height and weighs about 14 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray onesie with white and pink socks, police said.

At the time of her abduction, police said, there was an order of protecting preventing Davasae Jordan, 21, from having contact with Daisy and her mother. Jordan is Daisy’s father, police said.

An Amber Alert was not disseminated because the criteria were not met, police said without elaborating.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daisy and Jordan is encouraged to call Midlothian police at 708-385-2534.