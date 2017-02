One person was in custody after police responded to a bomb threat at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Person in Custody After Bomb Threat at Trump Tower in Downtown Chicago

The incident was "not bona fide," a police spokesperson said.

Police vehicles and K-9 officers could be seen in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., around 2 p.m.