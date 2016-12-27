A large police presence was reported at a mall in North Riverside Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported hearing shots fired. Natalie Martinez reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A large police presence was reported at a mall in North Riverside Tuesday afternoon after a police-involved shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory.

Few details have been released, but authorities responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m.

North Riverside Police Sgt. Dion Bobo confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting at the scene, but said further information was not being released.

Fire officials said two ambulances were sent to the scene but it was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

One witness, Frank Tortorich, reported a man walked into a store before being swarmed by police. He said he heard five or six shots fired in the area at the time.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

