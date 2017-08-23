Police have scheduled a community meeting about the carjackings Wednesday night in the Ukrainian Village, Wicker Park and Bucktown neighborhoods.

Three neighborhoods that have seen a number of carjackings over the past several months. Since Sunday, police say at least four victims have been held up at gunpoint and their cars were stolen. The latest happening Wednesday morning on North Wolcott.

Residents say they've had enough.

"I'm planning on buying a gun soon," said Petro Partyka.

"I have a camera in my car," said neighborhood driver Victor Partyka.

A surveillance camera caught a group of suspects targeting a Bucktown man about a month ago.

Incident reports are flooding Ald. Scott Wauguespack's office.

"They're able to get back on the highway very quickly in most cases either going down western or 90/94 to the Kennedy and making a quick escape," Wauguespack said. "The alderman says the solution is to have more police on the streets."

If targeted, police say to remain calm and never fight back. Instead pay attention to the suspect to get a good description that you can give to officers.

Advice that building manager Teri Nordstedt wishes her tenants didn't have to face.

Now everyone is going 'oh my gosh, Ukrainian Village, you can't live there. It's not safe,'" she said. "But the reality is, it is a very safe neighborhood. Obviously it's been targeted recently."

Police holding a meeting tonight at 6:30. St. Helen church in Ukrainian Village.