A young boy was found alone at Chicago's Rainbow Beach Park late Sunday night and police are trying to find his family.

The toddler, believed to be between 2 and 3 years old, was found just before 10 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 75th Street on the city's South Side, authorities said.

He is described as a 3-foot-tall black boy weighing about 40 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion. He was wearing grey shorts with white stripes, no shirt and black Jordan-brand gym shoes when he was found.

Anyone with information on the young boy is being asked to call 911 or Area South SVU at (312) 747-8274.