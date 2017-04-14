A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday. Trina Orlando reports.

Chicago police investigating the shooting death of a Cook County judge Monday morning are now considering the assailants possibly targeted the judge's girlfriend for "personal reasons," the Chicago Tribune reports, citing law enforcement sources.

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge during a robbery this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday.

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Cook County Judge: Police

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Cook County judge this week on Chicago's South Side, police announced Wednesday. Trina Orlando reports. (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

Chicago authorities said Joshua Smith, who had turned himself in for questioning, was charged with murder, attempted murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the murder of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles.

Police say Smith was the getaway driver who may have helped others involved in the plot. According to the Tribune, Smith is related to a man who was once married to Myles' girlfriend. The newspaper reports the woman ended the marriage two years ago after she discovered her then-husband was a bigamist. The ex-husband reportedly secured an emergency order of protection against the woman after he said she threatened to shoot him.

Myles, 66, was fatally shot just before 5 a.m. Monday outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, police said.

Police said a 52-year-old woman walked out of her house and encountered the gunman. Words were exchanged, and the suspect shot her in the leg. Myles heard arguing and the gunshot and came to the aid of the woman, a friend the judge worked out with daily, according to police.

Myles "exchanged words with the offender," Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said, and he was shot multiple times.

Police said they believe the robbery was "targeted" but Myles was not the intended target.

"It's a direct attack on the criminal justice system that keeps our society safe," First Deputy Superintendent of Police Kevin Navarro said. "You have our word that we will not let Judge Myles' life be lost in vain, and we will hold his killer accountable."

Police said surveillance video played a crucial role in Smith's arrest, saying cameras captured a license plate that led them to a vehicle involved. The gun used in the crime is also linked to a robbery that took place in January.

Cook County Judge Killed in Chicago Shooting

A Cook County judge was killed early Monday in what Chicago police called "another senseless" shooting on the city's South Side. Christian Farr reports. (Published Monday, April 10, 2017)

In that case, the victim survived but no arrests have been made.

Authorities said they believe others were involved in Myles' death.

Navarro - who called the judge's killing "another senseless act of violence" - said Supt. Eddie Johnson ordered the department to use every resource to track down the offender.

The FBI had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Myles' killer.

Police Pull Man From United Airlines Flight at O'Hare

United Airlines is being criticized after cellphone video surfaced of a passenger being forcibly removed from an at-capacity flight leaving from Chicago's O'Hare Airport Sunday night. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017)

“I join all of the judges today in the Circuit Court of Cook County in expressing our sadness regarding the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Associate Judge Raymond Myles," Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said. "I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the Criminal Division.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives.