Police Investigate Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, Lanes Closed | NBC Chicago
Police Investigate Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway, Lanes Closed

    Police were investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street Thursday afternoon. 

    Authorities confirmed there was a shooting on the expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

    Local lanes were closed for an investigation just before 5 p.m.

    Further information wasn't immediately available.

    The shooting was the latest in a series of shootings on Chicago's South Side, where five people were found dead Thursday afternoon. 

    Check back for details on this developing story. 

    Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

