Police were investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street Thursday afternoon.
Authorities confirmed there was a shooting on the expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.
Local lanes were closed for an investigation just before 5 p.m.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
The shooting was the latest in a series of shootings on Chicago's South Side, where five people were found dead Thursday afternoon.
Published 8 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago