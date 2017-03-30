Police were investigating a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street Thursday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed there was a shooting on the expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

Local lanes were closed for an investigation just before 5 p.m.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

The shooting was the latest in a series of shootings on Chicago's South Side, where five people were found dead Thursday afternoon.

