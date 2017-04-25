The Will County Sheriff’s Department was requesting the public’s assistance Tuesday night to locate a missing child in unincorporated Joliet Township.

One-year-old Semaj M.L. Crosby was last seen near the corner of Luana Road and Richards Street in Preston Heights, a subdivision in South Joliet, authorities said. She was shoeless and wearing dark blue jeans and a gray long sleeve shirt decorated with a cat face. Semaj’s hair was in white-beaded ponytails.

No other details were immediately available.