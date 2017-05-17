Charges Filed in September Shooting on Eisenhower Expressway

Nearly eight months after it happened, first-degree murder charges have been filed in connection with a deadly shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway. Susan Carlson reports.

The shooting happened near the exit ramp Central Avenue last September, when 24-year-old Devon Almon was killed and a woman was injured.

Police allege rival gang members tracked Almon down and opened fire on a vehicle he was riding in.

Terreon Johnson, 27, and Irell Dickens, 29, were both ordered held on $2 million bond in the case, according to Illinois State Police.

"Over the last several months, ISP investigators worked incredibly hard to bring justice to these families," said Director Leo Schmitz. "Our message is simple. Offenders who commit gun violence on Illinois expressways will be identified and held accountable."

The pair were among four arrests made recently in connection with expressway shootings in the Chicago area.

State police say there have been 22 shootings on Chicago-area expressways so far this year. That's compared to 20 shootings reported as of the same time last year.

"We want the monitoring public to know we feel that it is safe," Schmitz said. "Most of the people that have been shot on the expressway has been a gang-related shooting."

Schmitz noted there have also been a few cases of road rage erupting into gun fire.

State police said they are focusing their efforts largely on the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan expressways. They ask anyone with information to call the department or leave an anonymous tip.