Pitchfork Announces Full 2017 Summer Festival Lineup

After the big unveiling of Pitchfork's 2017 headliners, the Chicago festival has announced its full summer lineup.

The full lineup for the July event at Union Park adds musicians including PJ Harvey, Dirty Projectors, Nicolas Jaar, George Clinton and several others.

The music festival had earlier enlisted local artist Shelby Rodeffer to paint a mural of the headliners while on Facebook Live last month.

On the painting were the names of three headliners: LCD Soundsystem, A Tribe Called Quest and Solange.

In addition, Pitchfork also announced Monday a special collaboration with Saint Heron, Solange's label and arts platform. The special event series will feature an onsite art installation, film screening, artist talks and late-night "jazz jam sessions." The series is slated to take place July 13-16 at locations across Chicago.

Single-day tickets and three-day passes are still available on the festival’s website.

See the full lineup below.

Friday, July 14

LCD Soundsystem, Dirty Projectors, Danny Brown, Thurston Moore Group, Vince Staples, Arca & Jesse Kanda, Kamaiyah, Hiss Golden Messenger, Frankie Cosmos, William Tyler, D∆WN, Priests, and Madame Gandhi.

Saturday, July 15

A Tribe Called Quest, PJ Harvey, Angel Olsen, the Feelies, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Mitski, Madlib, Arab Strap, S U R V I V E, Francis and the Lights, Weyes Blood, Jeff Rosenstock, Cherry Glazerr, and Vagabon.

Sunday, July 16

Solange, Nicolas Jaar, the Avalanches, Ride, American Football, Isaiah Rashad, Hamilton Leithauser, Pinegrove, Jamila Woods, Colin Stetson, Derrick Carter, Joey Purp, NE-HI, and Kilo Kish.