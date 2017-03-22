Driver Flees After Crashing Into Goose Island Storefront | NBC Chicago
Driver Flees After Crashing Into Goose Island Storefront

    Police say two men fled the scene of a crash in Chicago's Goose Island neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

    (Published 18 minutes ago)

    Chicago police are searching for two suspects who they say crashed a truck into a business on the city’s Northwest Side Wednesday morning. 

    Police were called to a Goose Island neighborhood currency exchange business in the 800 block of North Milwaukee just after 4 a.m., officials said. When officers arrived, a 1991 white Chevrolet pickup truck had plowed through the storefront, but the truck’s driver was nowhere to be found. 

    Two men were seen fleeing the scene on foot after the crash, police said. 

    The cause of the crash is still unknown. 

    Area Central detectives are investigating the incident. 

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

