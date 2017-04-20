Photos from a Chicago photographer show inside what was once the St. Laurence Church in Chicago -- before it was demolished. The complex was closed by the Archdiocese of Chicago more than 10 years ago and purchased by Eden Independent Living, which planned to demo the historic building. According to Preservation Chicago, the building was named among 2011's most threatened buildings. The church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood was built in 1911 and designed by Joseph Molitor, a prominent Chicago architect.

See the stunning images below.