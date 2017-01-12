Photos: Cubs Caravan Rolls Through Chicago Thursday

The Chicago Cubs will gather at the Sheraton Grand Hotel for their annual Cubs Convention on Friday, but before they do, the team has been taking their show on the road and bringing the team to various locations in the community as part of the Cubs Caravan.

On Thursday, the Caravan made a number of stops with the World Series trophy, including Advocate Children’s Hopsital, Northwest Middle School, and the Illinois National Guard Northwest Armory.

Several Cubs players, including Anthony Rizzo and Rob Zastryzny, were part of the fun, and Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts also participated in the events.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon met troops at the National Guard armory:

Catcher Willson Contreras met with patients at Advocate Children’s Hospital:

A slew of players and alumni, including Contreras and Anthony Rizzo, painted a banner with kids at Northwest Middle School:

The Cubs Caravan will wrap up on Thursday night as Rizzo hosts a charity event along with the Second City comedy troupe. Cubs players and alumni will participate in the event, which raises funds for the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation that helps families dealing with cancer.