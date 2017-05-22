Phelps, Day Tell Reporter Their Favorite Thing About Chicago

The most decorated Olympian in the world and one of the top professional golfers were in the Chicago area Monday—and along with the back story of what brought them together, the pair revealed what they love most about the Second City.

Michael Phelps, the Olympic swimmer who boasts 28 medals, one of the Professional Golf Association’s top golfer and philanthropist Jason Day, told NBC 5 how the power duo came together to play golf for charity. Phelps and Day hosted the “Golf. Give. Gala.” fundraiser at St. Charles Country Club Sunday—a golf outing which generated proceeds for Phelps and Day’s charities.

After hitting the links and discussing their charity work, both athletes shared their favorite things about Chicago.

“Honestly, just the people. The people are so great and you look at everything just from top to bottom in the city—it’s just an amazing place to be,” Phelps.

As for Day?

“They have a Mastro’s here, which has like, unbelievable butter cake,” the Australian golf pro said, placing his hand on Phelps shoulder as they shared a laugh. “I don’t know if you’ve had butter cake from Mastro’s before, but it’s off the charts.”

Phelps said he had not had the butter cake yet.

Maybe next time when Phelps is in town visiting the many friends he has from school he says live in the area.