Petitions circulating in a number of suburban Chicago towns look to ask voters on an April 4 ballot if they want to annex their cities into west suburban Naperville. Mayors from each of the cities, however, are opposing such an effort.

The petitions -- which were filed by an unknown person or group in DuPage County Circuit Court– look to put referendum questions on the ballot to gage residents’ reactions to annexing Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge into Naperville.

The questions that would appear on the ballots, according to the Chicago Tribune, include:

“Shall the village of Woodridge, IL be annexed into the City of Naperville, IL?”

“Shall the City of Warrenville be annexed into the City of Naperville, IL?”

“Shall the village of Lisle, IL be annexed into the City of Naperville, IL?”

The questions would also be included on the Naperville ballot, the publication reports.

Mayors from the three suburbs and Naperville are expected to address the petitions in a joint press conference Monday, the same day formal objections to the petitions were filed, officials said.

“Officials were unaware that the petitions were being circulated in their communities,” Lisle spokesperson Catherine Schuster said in a statement.

According to the Tribune, the Lisle petition had 221 signatures, the Warrenville petition had 81 signatures and the Woodridge petition had 51.

It’s unclear if the questions will in fact be included on the ballot, however.

Officials from each suburb said they do not support the petition, noting that each municipality involved is currently thriving on their own.

"Merging our communities as proposed offers no benefits, would be very costly and complicated, with many negative impacts," Warrenville Mayor David Brummel said in a statement. "Each of these municipalities are well run and prospering, and each make a unique contribution to the culture of our region. We became a City 50 years ago this year and we want to continue to be the unique community that is Warrenville."

Officials said none of the four municipalities initiated the petitions.

"I am at an absolute loss as to the motivation behind such a position," Lisle Mayor Joe Broda said in a statement, calling the petitions a "thinly veiled attempt to create confusion, anger, and frustration."

His statements were echoed by Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham, who said the petitions "do not represent the interest of our communities."

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico added the initiative "does not pass muster" and said he is "disappointed by this effort."