Several people are in custody after a police-involved shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near 26th Street and Albany Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police were responding to a call of "shots fired" in the area at the time.

Few details have been released, but police said no injuries were reported. It remained unclear what prompted the shooting.

Multiple "persons of interest" were being questioned Wednesday morning.



