Person Found Dead, Tied Up on Couch in Cicero Home: Police

A person was found dead, tied up and facedown on a couch in a Cicero home Wednesday, according to police.

The dead person’s employer called police to report their employee had not been heard from since Monday. When police entered the home in the 2100 block of 59th Court, they found the person’s body inside.

Police are investigating and say they suspect the death is a homicide.

An area resident who said he knew the victim says the neighbors are shaken.

“You never know what’s going to happen next, you know, I hope they find the guys,” said neighbor Terry Garcia. “To tie a person up? That’s too much. You know—that’s bad.”

Neighbor Susan Canizzo says she thinks the macabre news is terrible.

“People are crazy in this world now, I mean it’s just wrong, and it concerns people around here,” she said.

No identification or further details about the victim or investigation have been released.