Cook County Forest Preserve Picnic Permits Go On Sale

    Forest Preserves of Cook County

    Permit sales begin Tuesday for Cook County Forest Preserves’ picnic groves and special event spaces. 

    The Cook County Forest Preserves have approximately 297 picnic groves available for public use. Permit fees and requirements vary based on grove size, capacity and special items used on Forest Preserves property. 

    Those interested in a space can buy the permits online, download the application, or purchase them in person with cash, check, Visa or MasterCard at 536 N. Harlem Ave. in River Forest, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

    You must apply two to three weeks in advance depending on the type of event, according to the application website. Candidates also must have a valid ID. 

    For more information, you can email fpd.permits@cookcountyil.gov, call (800) 870-3666 or visit the Forest Preserves website here.

