Pedro Strop Agrees to Contract Extension With Cubs

Pedro Strop #46 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians 9-3 to win Game Six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 1, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Chicago Cubs made a significant move to bolster their bullpen for the foreseeable future on Friday, agreeing to a new contract extension with reliever Pedro Strop.

Strop, who posted a 2.85 ERA in 54 appearances with the Cubs last season, is now under contract through the end of the 2018 season, and there is an option year for 2019 as well with the deal.

According to reports, Strop will make $5.85 million next season, a slight bump from the $5.5 million he got from the Cubs in a pre-arbitration settlement. If the Cubs pick up his option for 2019, he’ll make $6.25 million, but the team also has a buyout option that would enable him to become a free agent.

Strop met with reporters on Friday in Mesa after the contract was announced, and while he likely could have commanded bigger money to potentially close for another team, he said that there was one factor in his mind when deciding to stay in Chicago.

“I like to win better than roles,” he said.

Winning is something Strop will hope to help the Cubs do a lot in the coming seasons. He’s been an integral part of the team’s bullpen since he was acquired in the 2013 trade that also brought Jake Arrieta to the Cubs from the Orioles, and he’ll likely be a seventh and eighth inning specialist in the coming year as Wade Davis takes over the closer’s role from Aroldis Chapman.