'Peanut' Tillman Comes Out of Retirement to Do Peanut Ad | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Grizzly Detail | The Chicago Bears NFL Football Blog
Awful good coverage of the Chicago Bears

'Peanut' Tillman Comes Out of Retirement to Do Peanut Ad

The retired Bear partnered up with the National Peanut Board for a new ad campaign

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    John Konstantaras/AP Images for National Peanut Board
    In this image released on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Charles “Peanut” Tillman dives into a pool of peanuts while on the set of a new digital campaign video for the National Peanut Board in Chicago. Tillman is the new spokesperson for National Peanut Board’s #ShellOut social media campaign that celebrates America’s love affair with peanuts and peanut butter.

    Charles “Peanut” Tillman is coming out of retirement to shell out – but not in the way you might think.

    The retired Bear partnered up with the National Peanut Board for a new ad campaign.

    The campaign encourages people to celebrate their love for peanuts and share a photo or video using the hashtag #ShellOut.

    In the ad, Tillman, wearing a suit covered in peanuts, says promoting peanuts doesn’t make him a sellout.

    “People think I got the name peanut because of my size, but nope,” he says in the video. “It’s cause I really, really love peanuts.”

    In showing off his “passion for peanuts,” Tillman is seen jumping into a pool of peanuts, making a jar out of peanut butter and blasting open a pinata filled with peanuts.

    It’s not the first time Tillman has come out of retirement. Last year, he jumped out of an airplane with the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Team to "show his military appreciation by experiencing a day-in-the-life." He also did a tandem jump with the Golden Knights during the Chicago Air & Water Show. 

    The former cornerback announced his retirement in July, in a video using his signature “Peanut Punch.”

    Tillman spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears before recording his final season with the Carolina Panthers. He officially retired as a Bear, making an end to his 13-year career.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices