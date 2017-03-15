'Peanut' Tillman Comes Out of Retirement to Do Peanut Ad

In this image released on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, Charles “Peanut” Tillman dives into a pool of peanuts while on the set of a new digital campaign video for the National Peanut Board in Chicago. Tillman is the new spokesperson for National Peanut Board’s #ShellOut social media campaign that celebrates America’s love affair with peanuts and peanut butter.

Charles “Peanut” Tillman is coming out of retirement to shell out – but not in the way you might think.

The retired Bear partnered up with the National Peanut Board for a new ad campaign.

The campaign encourages people to celebrate their love for peanuts and share a photo or video using the hashtag #ShellOut.

In the ad, Tillman, wearing a suit covered in peanuts, says promoting peanuts doesn’t make him a sellout.

“People think I got the name peanut because of my size, but nope,” he says in the video. “It’s cause I really, really love peanuts.”

In showing off his “passion for peanuts,” Tillman is seen jumping into a pool of peanuts, making a jar out of peanut butter and blasting open a pinata filled with peanuts.

It’s not the first time Tillman has come out of retirement. Last year, he jumped out of an airplane with the U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando Team to "show his military appreciation by experiencing a day-in-the-life." He also did a tandem jump with the Golden Knights during the Chicago Air & Water Show.

The former cornerback announced his retirement in July, in a video using his signature “Peanut Punch.”

Tillman spent 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears before recording his final season with the Carolina Panthers. He officially retired as a Bear, making an end to his 13-year career.