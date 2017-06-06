Passenger Stung by Scorpion on Flight to Chicago: CFD

A passenger was sickened after being stung by a scorpion on a flight to Chicago late Monday night, officials said.



Chicago fire officials confirmed they were called to O'Hare International Airport just before 11 p.m. after a 32-year-old man was apparently stung by a scorpion in the right elbow.

The man told authorities he had been stung two hours earlier, when the flight was in the air. The man refused treatment and was not transported from the scene, the fire department said.

Passengers said they were held on the plane as medical personnel arrived.

“There was a call for a medical personnel because there was an emergency on board,” said passenger Monica Amborn. “We didn’t really know what it was."

Further information wasn't immediately released.

