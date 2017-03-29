Parts of Chicago Area at Risk for Storms Thursday

NBC 5's Kalee Dionne gives us a look at the weather forecast.

The Chicago area is set to see some storms Thursday, some of which could become strong to severe.

Rain showers were expected to move into parts of the metro area Wednesday afternoon, growing widespread by the evening and continuing into the overnight hours.

While some locations could see thunderstorms heading into Thursday morning, there is a threat for potentially severe weather in areas south of Chicago and parts of northwest Indiana by the evening.

Strong to severe storms could bring the threat of hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and possibly even an isolated tornado, particularly in areas south of the Kankakee River.

Most of the Chicago area is at risk for thunderstorms, but southern suburbs and parts of northwest Indiana are in the marginal risk for severe weather during that time.