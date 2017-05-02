Two adults were arrested in northwest Indiana for making two of their children ride in the trunk of their car, prompting reports of a potential abduction outside a Walmart, authorities said.

Portage Police Chief Troy Williams wrote on the department’s Facebook page that a witness saw an adult have two kids get into the trunk of a car Saturday night.

“Thank you to person for calling,” Williams said, noting that the children were not being abducted, but were instead being forced to ride in the trunk “because the inside of the car was fall.”

Two adults were arrested for neglect of a dependent and officers issued six “no seat belt tickets.”

“No I’m not making this up, wish I was…smh!” Williams wrote.

The identities of those arrested weren’t released in Williams' post, but 21-year-old Alondra Cardenas and 24-year-old Joshua Garza, both of Hobart, were listed as arrested that night for “neglect of a dependent," according to the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

The Northwest Indiana Times, citing a police report, said Cardenas told police she wanted to take her six nieces and nephews out to eat while she watched them, but they wouldn’t all fit into the car.

That’s when she decided to sit in the trunk with two of the children while Garza drove, the report claims. After eating, the group allegedly went to Walmart to pick up a prescription and while there, three of the children wanted to ride in the trunk so she moved to the driver’s seat.

Cardenas and Garza now face felony charges of neglect of a dependent, according to the sheriff's office. The children were taken into the Walmart and later released to their parents and guardians, the NWI reports.

It was not immediately clear if Cardenas and Garza had attorneys.