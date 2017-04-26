PAWS Chicago to Host Annual Adopt-A-Thon This Weekend

More than 100 four-legged friends are in search of their forever home this weekend.

PAWS Chicago, a no kill animal shelter, is hosting its annual Spring Adopt-A-Thon Friday and Saturday.

The two-day adoption event hopes to save lives and raise awareness of the needless killing of homeless animals, the shelter said.

According to the organization, in 2016, nearly 9,000 cats and dogs were killed in Chicago. PAWS is working to build a no-kill community where all pets are given a second chance.

PAWS Chicago is the largest no-kill shelter in the city. They found homes for 5,125 dogs and cats in 2016.

For more information about the Adopt-A-Thon, visit their Facebook page or website.

Where: PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave.

When: Friday, April 28 - Saturday April 29, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.