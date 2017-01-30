Owner of Garrett Popcorn to Buy Macy's Frango Brand

Macy’s Inc. has sold ownership of its premium chocolate brand, Frango, to Garrett Brands, the owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops.

According to the deal announced Monday, Chicago-based Garrett Brands “will develop, create, sell and distribute Frango products consistent with the brand’s legacy as a superior chocolate and confectionary brand.”

Macy’s Inc. will continue to sell Frango products in its Frango Café at the State Street store in Chicago along with more than 350 other locations in the U.S. and online, the company said.

“Frango is a perfect fit for our company’s portfolio, aligning well with our strategy to preserve and grow iconic brands that have historic franchise value with a unique and storied past,” Lance Chody, owner and CEO of Garrett Brands, said in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach and offerings of the delicious Frango confections consumers know and love to more people in more places, just as we have done with our other brands.”

The move marks the return of local ownership for the Frango brand, which was made popular by Marshall Field’s after the company acquired Seattle-based Frederick & Nelson.

Macy’s notes that “given Garrett Brands’ history of thoughtfully growing brands, we are confident that this partnership will introduce new customers to premium Frango chocolates.”