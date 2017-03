A belt loader overheated and caught fire near a plane at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed.

No one was on the plane at the time of the fire. Officials said there were no injuries and the blaze was extinguished about 9 p.m.

An image shared on social media showed a KLM Airlines plane with smoke billowing beneath it.

No other details were immediately available from airport and airline officials.