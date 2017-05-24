Lea DeLaria arrives at a panel discussion with the cast of "Orange Is The New Black" at the Directors Guild of America Theater on Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

“Orange is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2017 Chicago Pride Parade, organizers announced Wednesday.

The 58-year-old actress, and Illinois native, is best known for her award-winning role as “Big Boo” in the hit Netflix series.

Organizers noted she was selected as the grand marshal, however, for her long-time activism in the LGBT community, which earned her the Equality Illinois Freedom Award in 2015.

DeLaria will ride in a convertible near the front of the procession.

The 48th Annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off June 25.







