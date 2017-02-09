Steven Spielberg's search for the child star of his next movie, "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara," has landed in Chicago's suburbs this weekend.

"This is a unique role for a truly special boy up for a challenge," the casting call reads. "The story deals with the complexity of an extremely intelligent and gifted child’s desire to both return to his family and explore an exciting new world."

Casting directors are looking for a boy between 6 and 9 to play the role of Edgardo, a Jewish child taken from his family in Italy to be raised by the Catholic Church after he was secretly baptized. His parents' attempts to free him led to a power shift in the Church.

The plot was adapted from David Kertzer’s 1997 book of the same title.

The open casting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bernard Weinger Jewish Community Center, 300 Revere Dr., in Northbrook.

The search for the child actor has spanned the globe, according to reports, for taping to begin this spring.

Those who aren't able to appear in person to the casting call can also submit a tape. Feb. 13 is the deadline to submit.