One year after a 25-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet in Chicago while on the phone with her family, police are asking for the community’s help to finish their investigation.

A simple bouquet marks the spot on the Pilsen sidewalk where Aaren O’Connor was killed on Feb. 5, 2015.

She had been on the phone with her sister when she was struck by a stray bullet, the innocent victim of a gang shooting. After her speech became slurred and her words incoherent, O’Connor’s sister handed the phone to her father, who will forever remember the last words he spoke to his daughter.

"She kept saying repeatedly, 'My head hurts, my head hurts,'" David O'Connor said. "I just wish I could have told her that I knew what was going on and I could have told her one more time that I love her and that I'm so proud of her."

On Tuesday, police pleaded for the community’s help to complete the year-long investigation into her death.

“To put in sports terms, we are in the red zone with this case,” said Lieutenant Ozzie Valdez. “We just need a little more help from the community.”

Detectives working the case say they are close to an arrest, but still need witnesses to come forward. Ballistics have identified a possible suspect, that evidence alone isn’t strong enough, authorities said.

“The criminal justice system is set up that we charge the case when we can prove a case,” Valdez said. “Not what we know or what the evidence has developed. So we know we are in the right direction.”

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything the day O’Connor was killed, or since then, to call them, no matter how insignificant that evidence may be.

Family members and friends held a memorial for O’Connor Tuesday in her hometown of San Diego. There, loved ones pleaded with O’Connor’s killer to turn himself in.

“If the person is listening who has done this, I would just like to tell them that,” said O’Connor’s fiance. “Please just help us. This will give you some closure. We need some closure as a family.”

Family members have also set up a scholarship fund in O'Connor's memory.