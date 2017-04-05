Byron Miranda has the latest on rain and possibly some snow heading toward the Chicago area.

Officials in the Chicago area are preparing for a round of potentially hazardous weather as the city braces for rain, possibly snow and high winds that could make for dangerous travel conditions along the lakefront.

"We’ve been anticipating some bad weather coming our way starting overnight tonight through Friday morning so for planning purposes we’re monitoring very closely now," said Rich Guidice, first deputy with Chicago's Office of Emergency Managament and Communication.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch beginning late Wednesday through Thursday as the Chicago area braces for wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph and lake shore waves of up to 20 feet.

Very strong winds are expected to move through the area overnight and through the day Thursday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team models. Winds of this magnitude could make driving difficult and cause damage to trees and power lines.

ComEd also said it is closely monitoring the situation and has "proactively increased crew staffing and is readying equipment to respond quickly in the event of outages."

“This is a complicated storm with the potential for heavy winds, rain, and snow. ComEd has proactively increased staffing and has contractors available to respond in the event that there are weather-related issues,” Terence R. Donnelly, executive vice president and chief operating officer for ComEd said in a statement. “Our goal is to respond quickly and safely to any impact to our customers.”

The highest waves could occur near the Lake Michigan shore, causing a scenario similar to what the area saw on Oct. 31, 2014, when Lake Shore Drive flooded and trees snapped along the major roadway, blocking traffic.

The National Weather Service issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning between 4 a.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday.

"We have a plan in place, we’ve had a plan in place for some years now," Guidice said.

Some areas could still see snow Thursday with the best accumulation chance in Northwest Indiana.

Any wintry mix that does develop likely will transition to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation said it will have as many as 210 trucks ready to deploy if needed.

"People should adhere to those public safety officials, public safety equipment that’s out there," Guidice said. "We recommend that no one tries to get aorund any of that stuff. Could get yourself in a dangerous situation."